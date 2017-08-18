19-year-old arrested on child porn charges

A 19-year-old was arrested Friday morning on child porn charges in the 3000 block of Silverado Cir. in Green Cove Springs.

Members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office spoke with the residents who live inside the home and obtained several laptops and hard drives. The Sheriff's Office says they have enough information to charge 19-year-old Cameron Rushing with two counts of transmission of child pornography.

The investigation involved the internet crimes against children unit among a few other divisions.

The sheriffs' office says they routinely search online for people passing along or downloading child pornography.

