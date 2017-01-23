18-year-old arrested in connection with Jan. 16 fatal shooting at Jacksonville Landing

An 18-year-old Mandarin man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting in front of the Jacksonville Landing that left 16-year-old Khamoi Petersen dead and a 13-year-old boy injured, according to the arrest report.

Tyrik Charles Solomon, who has addresses of Sunbeam Road and Tom Thumb Drive, was charged Jan. 18 with carrying a concealed weapon and remains behind bars on $100,000 bail, according to jail records. The arrest report has no details other than a matching case number, date and location for the Landing shooting. At the time of the shooting, police said they had several people detained for questioning and also recovered a handgun.

Petersen and the 13-year-old boy were the only ones shot in the brazen Martin Luther King Jr. Day gunfire that occurred just after 4 p.m. in front of the riverfront attraction’s south entrance doors, police said. Petersen’s death 10 days shy of his 17th birthday came less than two weeks after a Jan. 4 shooting a block away that sent to two teenagers to the hospital following First Wednesday Art Walk.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two incidents may be linked.

The Sheriff’s Office released security camera video last week that showed the aftermath of the Jan. 4 shooting a block away on North Laura Street during the first Art Walk of 2017. The security camera, in an alley a half-block from the Landing, shows a crowd of people running in, then helping a teen who had been shot in the leg. A second teen, shot in a foot, staggered into a bar in the Landing and collapsed.

First Coast News reached out to the mother of then teen and said her family has been advised not to talk to anyone other than police about the incident.

Anyone with information in either shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

