17-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in Sandalwood

A 17-year-old boy has died from gunshot wounds in the Sandalwood area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said it got a call about a person shot near Kusaie Drive and Mareeba Road.
When police arrived, they found the teen dead. Police said they believe the teen was using a path around a home as a cut through around a retention pond.
Family members of the teen, as well as witnesses, were at the scene.
At this time, JSO is treating his death as suspicious until a medical examiner has time to investigate his death.
