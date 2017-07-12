17-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in Sandalwood

A 17-year-old boy's body was found in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday, according to JSO. Photo: FCN.

A 17-year-old boy has died from gunshot wounds in the Sandalwood area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said it got a call about a person shot near Kusaie Drive and Mareeba Road.

When police arrived, they found the teen dead. Police said they believe the teen was using a path around a home as a cut through around a retention pond.

Family members of the teen, as well as witnesses, were at the scene.

At this time, JSO is treating his death as suspicious until a medical examiner has time to investigate his death.

