17-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in Sandalwood

First Coast News , WTLV 8:04 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

A 17-year-old boy has died from gunshot wounds in the Sandalwood area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said it got a call about a person shot near Kusaie Drive and Mareeba Road.

When police arrived, they found the teen dead. Police said they believe the teen was using a path around a home as a cut through around a retention pond.

Family members of the teen, as well as witnesses, were at the scene.

At this time, JSO is treating his death as suspicious until a medical examiner has time to investigate his death.

