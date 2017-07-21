A 16-year-old was shot near Orchard Street and Westbrook Road. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old has been shot in a drive-by shooting in the Westbrook Park area on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

According to JSO, officers responded to a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. and found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities transported him to UF Health Jacksonville.

JSO said three witnesses were on the scene when officers arrived. They told police that they, along with the victim, were near the park when gunshots were fired from a white Chevrolet Impala and struck the victim.

Scene near Orchard St. and Westbrook Rd. In JAX where 16-year-old was shot Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TbajaYlWlz — Jeff Valin (@JeffValin) July 21, 2017

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, JSO said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV