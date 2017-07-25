15-year-old shot in leg on 13th Street

At 9:26 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call of someone shot in the 2200 block of West 13th Street.

When police arrived they found the 15-year-old victim shot in the leg. He was taken to UF Health with non-threatening injuries.

He said he was walking down the street when a white Hyundai Sonata drove by with several unknown suspects in it. Someone inside the car fired multiple times at the boy and then the car drove off.

JSO asks that anyone with information call them at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

