15-year-old injured after reports of gunfire in North Jacksonville

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A teen girl has been injured following reports of gunfire in North Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO said it got a call about a car struck by gunfire around 2:23 p.m. near 2000 Talladega Rd. Shortly after, an off-duty JSO officer who was working at a nearby hospital said a 15-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

JSO said upon medical examination, authorities determined she was injured by broken glass.

A house was also struck by gunfire, police said.

At this time, JSO is investigating and questioning witnesses.

© 2017 WTLV-TV