15 arrested in narcotics sting in Clay County, sheriff warns criminals to watch out

The sheriff of Clay County has a warning for you: if you want to commit a crime in his county, you better be willing to do the time.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels was the master of ceremonies for a Facebook Live Friday morning that showed off a crime scene in the Hickory Glen neighborhood, where 15 people were arrested at one residence.

Details regarding the arrest were not made immediately available, but Daniels did warn possible criminals in the area that they should leave Clay County or face the consequences.

He warned that one day, he could show up at your door with a SWAT unit and his cup of coffee and put an end to criminal activity, just like he did today.

