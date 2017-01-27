JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that they seized nearly $1.2 million in cocaine, 22 firearms and made 15 arrests from two drug organizations operating out of Jacksonville in their latest sting, Operation Scarface.

Operation Scarface started about a year ago with two individuals, Christopher Mizel and Phillip Bellamy, who were operating out of houses in both the Southside and the Northside, JSO says. The houses were used to store cocaine and a variety of other drugs and dealers would buy their drugs from these houses.

It was later discovered that Mizel and Bellamy were members of two separate drug trafficking organizations, each moving multiple kilos of cocaine in Jacksonville.

Police say Mizel's organization was supplied by a man in Miami. They found 5 kilos of cocaine and seized more than $7,000 and three vehicles. Eight arrests were made in this organization.

Bellamy's organization was supplied by an undetermined source from Atlanta who had ties to a local distributor in Jacksonville. Police found out that one of the members of the organization was a truck driver, who would transfer the money made in Jacksonville to the source in Atlanta, as well as drop off more drugs, particularly cocaine, in Jacksonville.

In total, they made 15 arrests for conspiracy of distributing cocaine, 36 kilos of powdered cocaine, valued at $1.2 million, half-a-kilo of heroin, valued at $45,000, four pounds of marijuana, 22 firearms, four seized vehicles, $276,000 in cash and seven search warrants.

