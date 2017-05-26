12-year-old shot in Northwest Jacksonville; Expected to survive, police say

PHOTO: Matt Head

A 12-year-old boy is expected to be OK after being shot in the leg Friday night in Northwest Jacksonville, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene and investigating, but if anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

The child was shot on the 1600 block of McMillan Street sometime after 8 p.m.

This story is developing. Stay with First Coast News.

