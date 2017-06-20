12-year-old boy shot, woman grazed by bullet in drive-by shootings

12-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Thursday during apparent drive-by shooting, JSO said. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 12-year-old was shot and a 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in multiple drive-by shootings in the Northwest side Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO said the first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Charles Clark Park on Sibbald Road. A 12-year-old by was sitting on a bench near the basketball courts when a vehicle drove by, started firing and shot him in the leg, police said. The boy and several others ran away from the scene. The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minutes later, JSO received another call about a drive-by shooting on Soutel Drive nearby. A 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and a tee-ball game was going on at the time. Police didn't release the condition of the woman.

JSO believes both incidents are related and that they are looking for an early 2000's model light-colored Buick.

If you know anything, JSO asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

