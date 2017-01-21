1 suffering from non-life threatening injuries after shooting

Aggravated battery on Firestone Rd. on the Westside 01/21/2017

A minor is said to be ok after being injured during a shooting Saturday, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were called out to Firestone Road on the Westside in reference to a juvenile getting shot. At this time, they didn't release how many times the victim was shot or where the shooting took place.

JSO says they transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(© 2017 WTLV)