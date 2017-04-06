WTLV
1 injured after cars exchange gunfire in Northwest Jax: Police

First Coast News , WTLV 8:56 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

Several gunshots were traded between two cars in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday evening and one person was injured, police say.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have three people they're questioning. 

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

