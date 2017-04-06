1 injured after cars exchange gunfire in Northwest Jax: Police

1 man in the hospital after 2 vehicles exchange shots. JSO at Sibbald Rd where 1 of those vehicles wound up. (Photo: Joe Kuczynski)

Several gunshots were traded between two cars in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday evening and one person was injured, police say.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have three people they're questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV