1 injured after cars exchange gunfire in Northwest Jax: Police

Several gunshots were traded between two cars in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday evening and one person was injured, police say.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Authorities have three people they're questioning.
This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.
