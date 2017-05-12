1 found with several gunshot wounds on San Juan Avenue

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is in serious, but stable condition Saturday morning after he was shot several times on San Juan Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated battery call in the 6300 block of San Juan Ave. around 10:44 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they said they found a man between the ages of 35 years old to 45 years old with an "undetermined amount" of gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department transported the man to UF Health where he is in serious, but stable condition.

Police say there are no witnesses at this time.

If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV