1 child killed, another injured at an apartment on Jacksonville's Northside

First Coast News , WTLV 5:44 PM. EST February 04, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children under the age of 10 were shot, and one died, on Jacksonville's Northside on Saturday, authorities said. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 1 p.m. about an incident at 700 N. Lincoln Ct.

One of those children died at the scene. The other child has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UF Health.
 
JSO is still working the investigation.

