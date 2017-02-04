1 child killed, another injured at an apartment on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children under the age of 10 were shot, and one died, on Jacksonville's Northside on Saturday, authorities said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 1 p.m. about an incident at 700 N. Lincoln Ct.
One of those children died at the scene. The other child has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UF Health.
JSO is still working the investigation.
