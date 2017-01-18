Crews searching for missing person following Putnam Co. boating accident

The Putnam County Sheriffs' Office is searching for a missing person following a boating accident at the Lake Grandin boat ramp.

Officials tell us the accident happened about 30 minutes away from Gainesville.

According to Captain Woods, two people were on the boat at the time of the accident. We're told a 33-year-old person has been saved, but another 56-year-old man is still missing.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

Here in Putnam County where multiple agencies looking for missing boater after early morning boating accident. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/qUJXC36YV9 — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) January 18, 2017

(© 2017 WTLV)