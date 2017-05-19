The fire is burning at Cimmaron apartments. PHOTO: Jessica Jones/FCN viewer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Fire crews battled a blaze at the Cimmaron Apartment complex off Arlington River Drive Friday.

Smoke could be seen from the highway. According to the Red Cross it appears eight units are involved, they are not sure how many people the fire has affected. Red Cross says Volunteers are on their way to the complex and more have been calle if needed.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews went through an apartment building to make sure residents are safely evacuated and the fire is put out.

Fire-Rescue spokesman Tom Francis says nobody was hurt in the fire.

Francis says the fire started in the kitchen area of one unit and spread into the attic. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put the fire out. Several apartments have water, fire, and smoke damage. Others will be without power.while restoration work is done.

Heavy damage to units on the backside of Cimarron apts after a 2 alarm fire just before noon @FCN2go @IAFFTreg pic.twitter.com/dilcIFgCUk — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) May 19, 2017

Right now, the fire is being called accidental

