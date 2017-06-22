Crews battle mulch fire in St. Augustine

A mulch fire is burning in St. Augustine Thursday. Crews are on the scene. Photo: St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Saint Johns County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a mulch fire that's burning in St. Augustine Thursday.

The fire has been reported in the 2000 block of County Road 214. Crews did not release the size of the fire.

Crews say there isn't any danger to the area and that it is not spreading at this time. They warn that residents in the area will see and smell smoke.

