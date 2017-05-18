Crew battling a multiple structure fire in St. Johns County

Several units are working to contain a structure fire in St. Johns County on Thursday.
The active fire in the 500 block of County Road 13-A originally began in a barn around 3:30 p.m., a St. Johns County Fire Rescue spokesperson said.
Crews are trucking in water due to a limited water supply in the area, the spokesperson said.
From the barn, the fire spread to two additional buildings, including one home. A large column of smoke is visible.
The blaze has also created a brush fire in the area, fire crews said.
The Florida Forest Service is attempting contain the brush fire.
