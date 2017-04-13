Creekside High School student dies in single-vehicle crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Gator v. Horse
-
1 person dead after wreck on Longleaf Pine Parkway
-
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in St. Johns County
-
First responders using new drug to save lives
-
Owners of Southside auto repair shop apologize
-
Hurricane Matthew: After the Storm Part 1
-
Examining the JAX Shipyards' potential
-
Rebuilding six months after Hurricane Matthew
-
Jumbo Shrimp win home opener!
More Stories
-
City of Jax reaches $1.9 million settlement in fatal…Apr 13, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
-
Police searching Panama Park area after suspect…Apr 13, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Authorities identify teen who died in single-vehicle…Apr 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.