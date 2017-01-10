Crash involving two school buses injures child, two adults in separate vehicles

Photo Courtesy: Nick Moron, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people - including one child - were injured a four-vehicle crash involving two school buses in the Sandalwood area of Jacksonville Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff and Beach Boulevard.

No children were injured on the school buses, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue spokesman Tom Francis told First Coast News.

A child and an adult were injured in one vehicle and an adult was injured in a truck, JRFD confirmed.

All three injuries are minor, according to first responders.