Crash involving school bus slows traffic on I-295 near Pritchard Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on I-295 near Pritchard Road on Friday.
The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 p.m.
The school bus was slowing down along I-295 when it was rear-ended by a work truck, Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan said.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities said. However, a bus attendant was injured, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson.
The attendant was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the truck was also injured and transported to a local hospital, according to FHP.
The crash has caused delays for north and southbound traffic in the area.
