Crash involving school bus slows traffic on I-295 near Pritchard Road

Photo Courtesy: Kelly Arsenault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on I-295 near Pritchard Road on Friday.

The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The school bus was slowing down along I-295 when it was rear-ended by a work truck, Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan said.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities said. However, a bus attendant was injured, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson.

The attendant was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was also injured and transported to a local hospital, according to FHP.

The crash has caused delays for north and southbound traffic in the area.

© 2017 WTLV-TV