NB lanes of I-295, south of JTB back open following crash

Two northbound lanes of I-295, just south of Butler Boulevard, are blocked Thursday during rush hour because of a crash with injuries. Photo: FHP traffic cams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two northbound lanes of Interstate 295, just south of Butler Boulevard, are back open Thursday night after it was shut down during rush hour because of a crash with injuries, per the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene, blocking teh left and center lanes earlier.

Right now, FHP hasn't release information about the crash.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV