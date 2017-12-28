Cousins rescue two men and child during fishing trip

(Photo: Ferrell, Jordan)

Jacksonville, Fla.-- What started off as an average fishing day, turned into a daring rescue for two cousins.

Chase Smith and Levi Melton said swells pushed a nearby boat into the jetty near Mayport, Tuesday morning.

“We saw the boat getting closer to the rocks and we thought they were going to drop their anchor but they didn’t, that’s when we realized they were in trouble.”

Smith and Melton attempted to bring their boat towards the rocks to assist the boat.

“We realized one man was in the water, and there was another man and child that were on-board,” said Melton.

The men said they made several attempts to contact the Coast Guard when a border patrol boat arrived.

“Eventually they saw us and we were able to tell them what was going on,” Melton said.

Melton and Smith said they helped marine agents throw out flotation devices to the men while they were on the rocks

