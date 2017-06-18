County Road 220 reopens at railroad crossing following construction project

County Road 220 reopens following contruction on railroad crossing (Mike Cella)

Doctors Inlet, Fla. -- The nearly two-week-old detour that frustrated many Clay County residents along County Road 220 is now a distant memory thanks to construction crews who wrapped up the railroad crossing replacement project one day early.

The crossing of the railroad tracks near Sleepy Hollow Drive was shut down on June 8 so that crews could safely perform a replacement project.

During construction, motorists were advised to take a 17-mile detour to get around the closed crossing.

The project angered several Clay County residents and businesses along the County Road 220 corridor.

Clay County Commissioner Mike Cella said in a social media post that the drive over the tracks post-construction is now much smoother.

