Could Tim Tebow be headed for the Mets' team in Florida?

Reggie Anderson, WLTX

Fresh off a successful six-game stretch where he went 9-for-20, Tim Tebow's popularity has stayed constant. But with his improving numbers at the plate, could the former Heisman Trophy winner be headed for the Mets' High-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie?

In batting .450 during that span, Tebow has provided three doubles, a triple and he's scored three runs.

"I can't predict that," said Fireflies manager Jose Leger.

"There are some guys who do really good that have been taken away from me halfway through the year. There are guys who are doing really good that get pulled from me early. It's very hard to predict."

Team president John Katz says the Mets have a long-term plan for Tebow and that might mean he stays in Columbia longer to become more polished.

"You can't expect someone who hasn't played regularly since his junior year of high school to move to the next level - until he's ready to move to the next level. The Mets have a lot of roving instructors who've been in town. Obviously, our coaching staff has done a great job getting his mechanics right. This has been a great stretch for him and also a great stretch for the Fireflies, so it's been good."

Tebow is currently batting .246 on the season and his two home runs are tied for the team lead. His triple Wednesday was his first of the season. Katz says stats in Columbia may not translate to Port St. Lucie or Binghamton.

"That's the beauty of his level that it is, and player development folks understand that it's a big jump from Class A ball to High Class-A," he said.

"When the time is right for Tim, when he's ready, he'll move up and hopefully he'll be successful, I just couldn't put a timetable on when that would be."

© 2017 WLTX-TV