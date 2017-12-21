(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Even before her conviction, former congresswoman Corrine Brown made it clear she's fighting to the end.

In a final move, Brown has enlisted the help of former federal public defender, William Kent, after a judge denied Brown's request to remain out of jail during her planned appeal.

"The last several years he has handled most of the appellate work state and federal, of course, she needs a good appellate lawyer," said Curtis Fallgatter, a former federal prosecutor who knows Kent.



The firm is Kent and McFarland is a boutique appellate law practice. Kent declined an interview.

"... my practice is to not comment to the media about clients or their cases," wrote Kent.

Kent has been in practice since 1978. The lawyer rating service, Martindale-Hubbell, gives him a five rating. The other rating service AVVO gives him a 7.9 rating.

Kent was named a Florida Super Lawyer five times from 2012 to 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Fallgatter said with Kent's impressive record, asking the courts to overturn the order denying bond to the former congresswoman is an uphill struggle.

"Again I think that appeal is going to go nowhere, so she will have to start serving her sentence," he said.



Fallgatter, now in private practice, said the bigger hurdle for Kent will be getting the conviction overturned.

"The appellate lawyer only can deal with those issues that were raised below and are part of the record," he said.



Fallgatter said the foundation for Brown's conviction appeal is a single issue: the dismissal of Juror 13 who said he was being instructed by the Holy Spirit. It was already turned down by the trial judge in motion for a new trial.

"A single issue on appeal is always dicey," he said. "You'd like to think that you have two or three issues that would be worthy of an appellate argument."

He also said the grim reality is getting a conviction reversed in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals doesn't happen too often.



"The Eleventh circuit only reverses 2 to 3 percent of cases generally," he said.

Brown was convicted on 18 felony counts and sentenced to five years in prison.

