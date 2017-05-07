Corrine Brown: Closing arguments set for Monday trial

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
West Mims Fire forces evacuations in St. George
-
MANDATORY EVACUATION for all St. George residents
-
Wildfires burning in Jacksonville area
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Latest update on the West Mims fire
-
West Mims Fire grows by 19,000 acres in 1 day
-
Shaq annouced his plans for run for Sheriff in 2020
-
Video goes viral of IUD device in baby's hand
-
Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown breaks during cross examination
-
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell discusses the Cam Robinson pick
More Stories
-
West Mims Fire forces mandatory evacuation for all…May. 6, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Bald Eagle nests reach record high in GeorgiaMay. 8, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
Fire weather and danger goes extremeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.