Corrine Brown attorney says jury was 'deadlocked' until juror was removed
An email from Corrine Brown's attorney James Smith, circulated to federal criminal defense lawyers throughout Florida, raises questions about the foundation for the dismissal of a juror in the case.
WTLV 11:11 PM. EDT May 13, 2017
