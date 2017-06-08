Corrine Brown adds new attorney hours before new trial motion deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Attorney Samuel Walker out of Orlando has joined former Congresswoman Corrine Brown's legal team.
Walker practices with CPLS, P.A. Attorneys, Consultants, Mediators, located at 201 East Pine St. in Orlando. He joins Brown's team on the same day the deadline to file a motion for a new trial approaches.
Brown's legal team has until 11:59 p.m. June 8 to submit a motion for a new trial. It is expected that the legal justification for the new trial will be based on the removal of one of the jurors during the trial.
First Coast News has reached out James Smith for comment and have not heard back at this time.
RELATED | Corrine Brown stoic leaving court after being found guilty of fraud, corruption charges
RELATED | Corrine Brown attorney says jury was 'deadlocked' until juror was removed
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs