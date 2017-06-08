Corrine Brown adds new attorney hours before new trial motion deadline

Corrine Brown and her attorney James Smith speak outside the federal courthouse Monday. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Attorney Samuel Walker out of Orlando has joined former Congresswoman Corrine Brown's legal team.

Walker practices with CPLS, P.A. Attorneys, Consultants, Mediators, located at 201 East Pine St. in Orlando. He joins Brown's team on the same day the deadline to file a motion for a new trial approaches.

Brown's legal team has until 11:59 p.m. June 8 to submit a motion for a new trial. It is expected that the legal justification for the new trial will be based on the removal of one of the jurors during the trial.

First Coast News has reached out James Smith for comment and have not heard back at this time.

