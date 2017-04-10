Controversial Ga. pastor found guilty on all 8 charges related to child molestation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Kenneth Adkins, former Georgia pastor known for his controversial social media presence, has been found guilty on all eight charges related to child molestation.

In court on Monday, a jury of his peers found him guilty of three charges of child molestation, three charges aggravated child molestation, and two charges enticing a child for indecent purposes.

His sentencing hearing is set for April 25 and he is facing up to life in prison.

Adkins turned himself in on August 26, to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for the charges he was facing, which at that time was one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

In April, Adkins was indicted by a grand jury of eight counts, for which he was found guilty.

RECAP: Adkins found guilty on all charges @FCN2go — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) April 10, 2017

