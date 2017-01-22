Rutherford's plan, dubbed Operation PIE, calls for the city's police and pastors to team up to discourage at-risk kids ages 10-15, who have been exposed to violent crime, from following in the footsteps of prolific offenders, who are already entrenched in gang and drug culture. (Photo: FCN)

Congressman John Rutherford has been released from the hospital, after he collapsed near the House floor on January 11.

This happened just over a week after he took office. He was stabilized before he was taken to the hospital. Rutherford's spokesperson said that he did not suffer a hear attack, but did have "significant discomfort," which was believes to be a digestive flare up.

Kelly Simpson, Congressman Rutherford’s Chief of Staff, said, “I am happy to report that Congressman John Rutherford was released from the hospital late yesterday and continues to recover at his DC residence. He looks forward to returning to the office sometime early this week and has been in communication with congressional leadership and colleagues throughout the last week in preparation for his return. He is especially grateful for the amazing outpouring of support from everyone back home and here in our nation's capital throughout this unfortunate episode. He would also like to thank the doctors and staff at the George Washington University Hospital for their outstanding service during his time there.”

