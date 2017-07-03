Confederate flag put on property of Gainesville NAACP president

LOXAHATCHEE, FL - JULY 11: A Confederate flag flies from a vehicle during a rally to show support for the American and Confederate flags on July 11, 2015 in Loxahatchee, Florida. Organizers of the rally said that after the Confederate flag was removed from South Carolinas State House it reinforced their need to show support for the Confederate flag which some feel is under attack. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that they are investigating a situation where a confederate flag was found on the property of Gainesville's NAACP president.

The flag was found on Evelyn Foxx's property but when police got there, it was crumpled and put on the ground by a neighbor, no longer standing as it originally was.

According to The Gainesville Sun, Foxx had been receiving phone call death threats, but actually having a flag put on her property left her shaken.

Gainesville Police said they are looking further into the issue and ask that anyone with information call the Gainesville Police Department's Detective Bureau at 352-393-7670.

