Conch House Marina Resort owner estimates there is $4 - 4.5 million worth of damage from hurricane Matthew. (Photo: Clark, Jessica, WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - David Ponce's family owns the Conch House Marina resort. It's been around his whole life.

"We bought it in 1946," Ponce said.

Monday, he took First Coast News to the damaged part of his marina in order to see what Hurricane Matthew did in October.

"It's totally different when you're standing on it," Ponce noted.

There is cracked concrete and wood. Portions of the dock are separated from each other.

"Just watch where you step, OK? Because you will go right off," he cautioned. "It's the worst I've ever seen it. Worst I've ever seen it."

Ponce pointed to the cracked and splintered wood that wraps around the sides of the floating docks. "This is a 4X12 piece. There's two of them and then there's what's called a covering board on top of that. And you can see what it did to them over here. It ripped them in half, and that takes a tremendous amount of force."

"It's hard to imagine what kind of force it took to break some of this stuff. Especially these pilings," he noted.

"Look at this piling. It's snapped at the mud-line, and that thing goes 30 feel in the ground," Ponce pointed to a leaning piling in the water. "And I've got 6 of them snapped."

Ponce lost 60 -70 of his 200 boat slips. "Yeah. I'm losing some business."

Ponce estimates there is $4 - 4.5 million worth of damage here. He's waiting on contractors who are busy working on other damaged marinas elsewhere.

"We lost the whole end," he pointed to a dock on the far eastern side of the marina. "We don't even know where it went. We have no idea. But this is what remains of C dock. Which is just a mess to say the least. But you know anything can be rebuilt. Nobody was hurt. That's the important thing."

Many people -- even on the First Coast -- have either recovered or forgotten about Hurricane Matthew.

"We haven't. I have to look at it everyday," Ponce said. "I get so many phone calls everyday wondering when we'll be back 100 percent. I just tell them we'll be back just as soon as I can get it back."

Ponce hopes to have everything on the marina repaired by July.

