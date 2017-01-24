You've got the best hazmat team in the state, St. Johns County

Check out these trophies! (Photo: Facebook/SJCFR)

St. Johns County has the best hazmat team in the state!

A team of hazmat specialists from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department went down to Daytona Beach, Fla. to compete against teams from all over the state in hazmat-type situations. They came out on top in every team category.

The accolades belong to team leader, firefighter Chris Naff, engineer Dan Haley, engineer Joe Durden and Lieutenant Brandon Seymour (an alternate from the St. Augustine Fire Department).

The competitions covered hazmat detection/recognition, research, field chemical screening, numerous leak control stations and information sharing with the incident commander.

Naff and company took home the top prize in Best Overall, Best Leak Control and Best Risk Assessment.

Great job, gentlemen!

