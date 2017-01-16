Watch: St. Johns County deputies help with man's surprise proposal

(Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

Sarah Moody was clearly not happy after her now- fiance Jason DePalma ran a stop sign in St. Johns County and got pulled over this week.

Multiple times she voices her irritation after he just blew through a stop sign and two St. Johns County Sheriff's Office cruisers flipped on their lights.

But she had no idea what was about to happen. And, to be fair, Jason was pretty nervous, too - but not because of the deputies.

He was planning to propose - with the deputies' help!

After stopping behind the couple's vehicle, a deputy went over his PA and demanded Sarah leave the passenger side and come around the back of their SUV.

Then Corporal Manning asked Jason to come around to the back... and get down on one knee.

The video is extremely cute and heartwarming - and the couple has gotten an outpouring of support from the community. Watch it below:

Having trouble seeing it? Click here!

Jason and Sarah would like to extend their thanks to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

