Vystar Credit Union warns customers about banking malware

If you bank with Vystar Credit Union, the company would like you to be on your toes in the near future: Zeus is making a return.
The company says Zeus was first discovered in 2007 and is the most well-known and potentially damaging banking malware out there.
It's a trojan horse than can infect your devices with just a malicious email attachment - or even through an infected website that you might visit.
To find out more about this potentially catastrophic malware, please head to Vystar's website here.
