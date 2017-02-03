UNF opinion survey shows Jacksonville strongly approves of the sheriff's office

Photo: Josh Whitston

According to a new public opinion poll conducted by the University of North Florida, 78 percent of residents surveyed approve of the job the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is doing.

The survey, conducted by the university's Public Opinion Research Laboratory and led by Dr. Michael Binder, was ordered and paid for by the sheriff's office and surveyed 1,711 Jacksonville residents from around the city.

In addition to the high belief in police, 70 percent of those surveyed said they believe Jacksonville is a safe place to live.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said in their interactions with officers they're courteous and competent. The survey does not a racial divide in the response, where 61 percent of white respondents strongly agree that JSO is courteous and competent, while only 35 percent of black respondents said the same thing.

When asked what police could do for a respondent's neighborhood, half of the open-ended responses wanted more patrols and police presence.

When it comes to police-involved shootings, 61 percent of all surveyed say the agency does a good job investigating those types of shootings. The survey notes another racial divide on this issue, saying 71 percent of whites agreed they did a good job and only 44 percent of black respondents saying the same thing.

The one thing overwhelmingly agreed upon by respondents? The support for JSO to employ the use of body cameras: 93 percent of respondents said they want officers to wear them.

