Tax preparer walks jury through Corrine Brown's finances, large charitable contributions

Dawn Wright, Brown's tax preparer from 2010 on. (FCN)

Taxes were the focus of the opening witness testimony on Tuesday in the corruption trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's corruption trial at the federal court building in downtown Jacksonville.

Court began promptly at 9:15 a.m. and Dawn Wright, Brown's tax preparer at a local accounting agency, retook the stand. Her testimony took the last quarter of the day Monday and continued a little past 10 a.m.

While the content of her testimony was not particularly riveting, it clearly outlined the congresswoman's claims to income and charitable contributions.

Despite hearing a federal investigator outline how her chief of staff would deposit thousands of dollars into her bank accounts from 2012 - 2015, Brown did not declare any income besides her congressional salary and Florida pension.

Brown also gave thousands to charity each year. Some charities she claimed to have supported: Clara White Mission, One Door for Education, Bethel Baptist Church, Community Rehabilitation Center, New Destiny Christian Center.

One Door For Education, the bogus charity Brown is accused of raising funds for to be used as a personal slush fund, came up in the 2012 tax return.

Wright told the court, "I do now," when asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva if she knew what One Door was. New to her tax return that hadn't been in previous years was a sizable contribution to the fund: $12,500.

Gifts to charity a year later totaled almost $27,750. A year after that it topped $30,000.

For every year Wright was questioned, Brown received thousands in refunds from the IRS. She would routinely file at the last possible time - six months after tax day in April - and on two occasions she had to file an amended tax return.

Duva, once walking Wright through seven years of taxes, asked if Brown had ever provided a receipt for any of her claimed contributions for the 2014 tax year.

"No," came the simple reply. She told the court she accepted clients' word when asking for information on tax returns. They only request receipts to help stave off audit problems.

James Smith, Brown's defense attorney, pointed to Ronnie Simmons, Brown's chief of staff, with his first question and asked if he regularly emailed Wright. He did.

Defense asked if she recalls going over the return on a face-to-face presence and having her sign them in person. "You never actually witnessed them sign her returns?"

"No," she replied.

Smith then attempted to show Brown as a distracted and scattered client, comparing her to clients who show up on tax day with a shoebox pleading for help.

Brown is accused of 22 charges of wire, mail and tax fraud for her role in soliciting donations to One Door. Simmons, her chief of staff, was also charged in the indictment, but pleaded guilty in February of this year and agreed to testify against the congresswoman.

Read: The president of One Door For Education takes the stand, outlines the organization's finances and how it came to be in contact with the congresswoman.

Eugene Ludwig took the stand. He was President Bill Clinton's Comptroller of the Currency from 1994 - 1998, works for a financial advisory firm and is a known philanthropist. He gave $10,000 to One Door For Education for the organization's 2013 golf tournament.

The tournament's been referenced several times already at trial. The tournament was ostensibly to raise money for the Jacksonville chapter of COMTO, a nonprofit promoting minorities in the transportation and logistics fields.

The prosecution asked why he would go to Brown to help out a Jacksonville nonprofit.

"If you wanna do good in a community you don't know, it helps to have someone of prominence," he said referring to Brown. "[It was] very valuable to have someone respected in the community who was interested in these issues."

He told the jury he wouldn't have given any money if he'd known any of that money was going to Brown, Simmons or the fund's president Carla Wiley.

Next up will by Carolyn Chatman, a Brown staffer who had regular contact with her tax preparer. That testimony will begin after a brief recess.

