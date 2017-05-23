Talking with your children about the Manchester attack

The Mr. Rogers quote about "helpers" went viral after the events in Manchester and on the same day Mr. Roger's Neighborhood debuted on television 50 years ago.

Lauren Capitini, a mental health counselor with Therapy By Design on the Southside, says "helpers" are not only parents but also teachers, guidance counselors, and librarians at school.

"They're fragile, they're still fragile, and I think that's what we need to remember, is that their brains are still in developmental mode," she said.

As for parents, Capitini suggests acting proactively by opening the lines of communication with your kids.

"Generate that conversation with your children, with your young adults, because they probably have a lot of questions and they probably are experiencing a myriad of emotions that any of us would," Capitini said.



We now live in an information era, which unfortunately exposes young kids to real life tragedy. Capitini recommends limiting social media exposure.



"It gives traumatic experience to someone who would otherwise not think of it as traumatic. It makes it real."

© 2017 WTLV-TV