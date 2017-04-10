Superintendent Vitti on leaving for Detroit: I'm still committed here

Dr. Nikolai Vitti (Photo: File, First Coast News)

For the first time, we're hearing from Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti since he interviewed for a job in his hometown of Detroit.

He is now a finalist for the Superintendent of Schools there - along with one other person. Vitti expects to hear soon on whether or not he got the job in Detroit.

Monday evening, First Coast News caught up with Vitti at a "chat with the Supe" meeting where parents get to ask questions or raise concerns and get face to face time with the superintendent.

He says preparing the budget is a big priority for the upcoming school year as well as making tweaks at several schools. He also told us although he applied for a superintendent job in Detroit, is still committed to his job on the First Coast.



“I’m glad I applied; it’s my home town; I had a good feeling when I went there for the interview," says Vitti. "Now it’s in the hands of the school board in Detroit and once they make a decision obviously well reevaluate the situation and go from there."

"Right now, my focus is on Duval county public schools obviously being here is a testimony to that and we still have lots of work to do here and that’s what I’m focused on right now," he says.

Vitti says he should be hearing back from Detroit possibly this week or the beginning of next week.

