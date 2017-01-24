Sulzbacher Center receives grant from Tegna Foundation

Several FCN staffers with Sulzbacher Center employees at the photo op. (Photo: FCN)

The Sulzbacher Center in downtown Jacksonville received a check Tuesday from the Tegna Foundation to help continue its good work with the homeless in the River City.

It is the largest provider of services to homeless men, women and children in Northeast Florida.

The Tegna Foundation presented a check worth $2,500 to the organization during a small photo op. Tegna is First Coast News' parent company and has given several grants to many charities around the First Coast.

