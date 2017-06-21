Stuffed toy pig, Lil Mark, is on an adventure to find his family

Lil Mark was found on the Florida-Georgia border. Andrew Pridgin, who found him, is hoping to return him to his rightful owner. Photo: Andrew Pridgin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -This is a story about a stuffed pig named Lil Mark. A few months ago, he traveled to Florida but was accidentally left behind by his family.

“I put it on Facebook, I thought maybe people could help spread the word,” said Andrew Pridgin who found him on the Florida-Georgia border.



He gave the pig his name and even created a Facebook page, who has more than 1,300 followers.

“I have three kids of my own so I figured why not see if we could find its home,” Pridgin said.



In the meantime, Lil Mark is at his home away from home, going from one adventure to another. He's helping his foster dad on the job. But don’t worry he’s been drinking plenty of water under Florida’s hot summer sun.

While all that’s been fun, he’s patiently waiting to make it back home.

“It doesn’t seem like much to us, but to that one person that may be a big difference,” Pridgin said.



Lil Mark told our cameras that he needs your help to find his family. So please, help spread the word!

