Let's 'Stuff the Bus!' and help support local teachers and students with needed school supplies.

Get ready to 'Stuff the Bus!' with FCN and United Way!

Did you know teachers often reach into their own pockets for school supplies at an average of $400 per year?

That's why First Coast News is once again proudly partnering with United Way of Northeast Florida to help support local teachers get the supplies they need.

Our drive benefits the Full Service Schools Resource Center, which helps 87 schools in Duval County.

What are we collecting? Anything you would purchase for your own child. Pencils, rulers, pens, crayons, markers, highlighters, scissors, erasers, notebooks, paper towels... you get the idea!

You can bring the items to The Markets at Town Center in front of Toys "R" Us on Friday, August 4th.

To register, please visit: http://www.unitedwaynefl.org/stuffthebus/

Would you like to help but are pressed for time? You can donate here: https://www.unitedwaynefl.org/donate/

