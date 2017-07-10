Sports director Chris Porter plays in Celebrity Basketball game to help homeless students

In an effort to raise money for homeless students in Duval County, I'm a Star Foundation is hosting its Third Biennial Celebrity Basketball Game on Saturday.

First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter will be taking part in the game.

In Duval County alone, there are about 2,700 homeless students. I'm a Star Foundation is an organization led by students. This event has raised $57,000 in the past, as well as awarded 14 college scholarships to homeless students since 2012.

Other participants in the game include Donna Orender, former WNBA President and "viral cop" Officer Bobby White.

The event will be held Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at Paxon School for Advanced Studies on Norman E. Thagard Boulevard. Tickets are $5. All proceeds will be donated to the Duval County Homeless Education Department.

To purchase tickets or find out who is playing in the game, click here.

