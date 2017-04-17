Sister denies Art Walk shooting victim's involvement in Durkeeville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About 50 shots were fired near a Durkeeville home Sunday evening and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

In their report, JSO said one of the victims of the Art Walk shooting was involved in this incident. His sister tells First Coast News that's not the case.

Of the 40 to 50 shots fired, only a handful actually hit anything Sunday evening, near the 1200 block of West Durkee Drive.

Family tells First Coast News a grandmother was inside the home that was believed to be the target. She was uninjured.

According to the police report, this started when a 16-year-old and someone else were fighting. The 16-year-old's home was later shot up by the other individual.

Police have identified the 16-year-old as having also been involved in the Art Walk shooting back in January. He was one of two who survived their injuries.

The teen's sister, who does not want to be identified, said that's not true. She said her brother was on the Southside Sunday night and had nothing to do with the Durkeeville shooting.

"They're trying to build a case, probably," she said. "That's what it is, but he was not here when it happened, and I understand they probably still want answers from what happened there, but my brother had nothing to do with that."

The woman said her brother is still recovering from his leg injuries.

"My brother is going through enough already," she said. "He's still healing from the wound in his leg, so they need to just leave him alone and go on about their business, because he had nothing to do with it."

We reached out to police for comment in regard to the woman's claims. They said they do not speak on active investigations.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

