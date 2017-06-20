Rebuilding violations could put sea turtles at risk
As people along Ponte Vedra Beach continue rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, one woman warns doing so in violation of guidelines from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) could put sea turtles at risk.
WTLV 6:23 PM. EDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
-
3-year-old dies during dental trip
-
Group of Polk Co. inmates save deputy's life
-
Tracking the tropics
-
Jacksonville family claims it is not receiving advertised internet speeds
-
Verify: Health value of coconut oil
-
Sunday tropics watch
-
FHP Veteran trooper killed on I-75
-
Day 2: JSO continues search at former Tillis property
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Cindy threatens Gulf Coast, Bret…Jun 18, 2017, 9:08 p.m.
-
Day 2: JSO continues search at former Tillis propertyJun 20, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Child in critical condition after being pulled from…Jun 20, 2017, 6:03 p.m.