Ponte Vedra man charged for lying to OSHA investigators about workplace death: DOJ

First Coast News , WTLV 3:24 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

A Ponte Vedra Beach man is facing several charges related to lying to Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators about a workplace death back in 2014, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Peter Nees, 49, told investigators he did not alter the scene of a workplace accident that led to an employee's death, which the Justice Department says is a lie.

Nees faces 15 years in federal prison if convicted on all three counts.

