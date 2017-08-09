Police searching for missing Jacksonville man who was last seen on Lane Avenue South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Donald Lee Smith, 60, who went missing while walking toward an ATM on Normandy Boulevard Sunday morning.

Smith was last seen on Lane Avenue South walking toward Ramona Boulevard. Smith has not been seen since Sunday and was reported missing late Monday afternoon.

Smith was walking from his home in the 1300 block of Mull Street at the time of his disappearance.

Police describe Smith as 5-foot-9 and between 130-140 pounds. He has a salt and pepper-colored beard and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and a tan hat with yellow print.

Smith walks at a fast pace and his back hunches, police said.

Police said Smith's medical issues are a concern and he has displayed memory issues.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the location of Mr. Smith is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

