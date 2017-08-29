OneBlood says it urgently needs blood donations for Harvey victims

OneBlood has sent 300 units of blood to Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Photo: OneBlood.

The not-for-profit blood center, OneBlood, announced Tuesday that it urgently needs local blood donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The center, which serves the southeastern United States, said it sent nearly 300 units of blood within the past two days and plans to supply blood to Texas until further notice.

However, rising flood waters and destruction has prevented blood centers in Texas from collecting blood for hurricane victims, so OneBlood is asking for help in attaining local donations.

All blood types are needed, but there's an urgency for O negative and O positive blood. OneBlood is also calling for platelets and plasma donations, too.

People ages 16 or older can donate and must weigh at least 110 pounds. They must also be healthy.

Click here to find your local OneBlood donation center or call 1-888-9DONATE (888-936-6283).

