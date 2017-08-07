On Your Side: Nursing home advocates and family members in favor of lawsuit and opposed to forced arbitration

The nursing home community is a vulnerable population. It's a society of seniors who have lost their independence, and must now depend on someone in a nursing home."Our loved ones are there and we need to hold them accountable," said Paris Hurley.

WTLV 6:26 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

